Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 26,220 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $30.83. 15,341,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,751,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

