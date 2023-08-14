Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.88. The company has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

