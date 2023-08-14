Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $31,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.84. 2,447,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

