Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $4.50 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,091. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.