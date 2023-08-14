Silicon Valley Capital Partners Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE V traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.43. 2,114,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,796. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a market cap of $451.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

