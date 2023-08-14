Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 1,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

