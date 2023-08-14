Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 1,362 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

