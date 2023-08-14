Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

SILK stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $766.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,501.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,501.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after purchasing an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,029,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

