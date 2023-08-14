Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 8057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several other research firms have also commented on SILK. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SILK

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,501.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,501.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.