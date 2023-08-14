SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 1.9%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 29,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 272,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

