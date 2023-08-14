Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in July

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the July 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SGAPY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.82.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.