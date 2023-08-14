SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.32

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 73605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

SinglePoint Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.