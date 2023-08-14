SingularityNET Price Hits $0.22 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $268.94 million and approximately $43.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,382.25 or 1.00025596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002232 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21481969 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $32,175,813.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.