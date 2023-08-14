Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,383,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 10,224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,877.4 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.

