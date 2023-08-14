Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,383,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 10,224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,877.4 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Biopharmaceutical
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.