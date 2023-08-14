SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$15.16 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.54.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
