SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$15.16 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.54.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

