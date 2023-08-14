Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SOXX stock opened at $485.81 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

