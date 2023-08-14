Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,815. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $291,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.