Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $234,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

