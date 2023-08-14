Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
