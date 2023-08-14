Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $22.84.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

