Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $19.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $22.84.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
