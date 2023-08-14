SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $39.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

SM Energy stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

