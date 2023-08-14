Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 6.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 209,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 189,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Small Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

