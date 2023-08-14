Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 240,754 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 237.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $21.51 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

