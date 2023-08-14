Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.14% of SL Green Realty worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 30.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLG opened at $35.00 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.