Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $2.65 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after buying an additional 295,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.