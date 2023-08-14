Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $2.93 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

