Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

