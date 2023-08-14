Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.85 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

