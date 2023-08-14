Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $134.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

