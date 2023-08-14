Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

