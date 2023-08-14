Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFTF stock remained flat at $40.68 during trading on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

