Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Snail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Snail during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SNAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.64. 12,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,363. Snail has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.