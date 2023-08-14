Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $152.03. 912,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.