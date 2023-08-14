Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 63,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 197,463 shares.The stock last traded at $7.23 and had previously closed at $7.03.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,403.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,963.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock worth $611,965. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

