Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
SIRC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 6,619,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
