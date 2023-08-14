Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 1,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

SONN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 301,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

