Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

