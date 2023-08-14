Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.