Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6,950.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $10,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.05.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $779.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

