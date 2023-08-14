Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $26.57.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

