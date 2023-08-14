Souders Financial Advisors Buys 1,313 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME remained flat at $205.77 during trading hours on Monday. 243,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,416. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

