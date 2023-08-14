Souders Financial Advisors Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

NUE stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.55. 533,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,273. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

