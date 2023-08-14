Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.96% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of CGDV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 167,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,358. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

