Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 11,835 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.64 during midday trading on Monday. 19,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0507 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

