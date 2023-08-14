Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1 %

GS stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.83. The stock had a trading volume of 255,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,505. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

