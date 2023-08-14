Souders Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,737. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

