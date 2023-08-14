Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,964 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.40% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 211,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,490. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.