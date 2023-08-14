Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.60 on Monday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

Insider Transactions at Source Capital

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 83.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

