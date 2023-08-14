Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of SCEYF stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

