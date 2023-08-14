South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Up 35.9% in July

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 114,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Cory T. Newsom purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,694.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,335 shares of company stock worth $126,041. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after buying an additional 111,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 16,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,495. The company has a market cap of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

